Meet Doug….The World’s Ugliest Potato

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were weeding their garden in New Zealand when Colin’s hoe struck something huge just beneath the soil. As the couple knelt down and dug around the object, Colin wondered whether it was some kind of strange fungal growth, a giant puffball. After Colin pried it out with his garden fork, he scratched away a bit of the skin and tasted it. A potato. And it was huge! And not exactly pretty. Donna describes its appearance as more of an ugly, mutant look. But it’s quite possibly the largest potato on record. When the couple lugged it into their garage and put it on their old set of scales, it weighed in at a remarkable 17.4 pounds. We also love this story because of Colin’s accent