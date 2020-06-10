Meet “Enormous Freddy”! Worlds TALLEST Dog!

“Enormous Freddy” is already a Guinness World Records holder for the oldest Great Dane in the world but now his owner is looking for a second Guinness World Record for the tallest dog in the world.

Claire Stoneman, Freddy’s owner says he was the runt of the litter but now stands at 3.395 feet tall to his back.

Stoneman always turns heads when she takes the 210-pound pooch on a walk in Norfolk, United Kingdom. She also shells out a lot in kibble, which costs her over $630 a month.

“Despite their size, they’re very kind-natured and put their paws on you if they know you’re upset. They love cuddling and I sleep with them on two mattresses in the living room at night,” says Stoneman.

If your dog was to go for a Guinness World Record, what category would he compete in? I had a cat once that ran in circles for hours….

Read more here!