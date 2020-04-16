Meet Josh Groban, your new at-home movie date

ABC/Fred LeeJosh Groban is really working hard to entertain you during quarantine. In addition to his twice-a-week #ShowerSongs -- which feature him singing fans' requests while literally standing in his shower -- he's now launched a movie night.

For the next few weeks, all of Josh's concert films will be screening on his YouTube channel, and you can watch along with him. He'll be answering fans' questions and giving his running commentary -- which you know will be hilarious -- during each one. After the screenings, the full live concert audio for each film will be released digitally.

"I’ll be watching (and self criticizing) right along with you," Josh writes. "Each screening will benefit a different charity. Hope you’ll join me!...bring snacks."

Things get started tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with a screening of Bridges Live: Madison Square Garden. That'll be followed on April 30 by Stages Live at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT, Awake Live on May 14 at that same time, Live at the Greek on May 28 at the same time, and Josh Groban in Concert June 11, also at that same time.

