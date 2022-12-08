Meet Komen’s 2023 Warriors in Pink!

Susan G Komen is so excited to introduce you to some of the 2023 Warriors in Pink! Every year, Komen selects a group of survivors and thrivers known as the “Warriors in Pink” to honor their courage and grace during their breast cancer journeys. They will carry their message of breast cancer awareness to their own communities and take action collectively to create an outpouring of support in South Florida for the 2023 West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk.

Meet Maria-Victoria Charles. She is a U.S Navy Gulf War Veteran and a fierce breast cancer survivor. She attended her first Susan G. Komen event in 2019, only 7-weeks post-treatment, and halfway through she was ready to give up and go home until she heard her friends from who came from another state cheering her on and reminding her how strong she is. Maria ended up completing the entire race, which made her realize that anything is possible if you have care and encouragement from loved ones. She is excited to share her story and encourages others on an even larger scale as a 2023 Warrior in Pink!

Meet Cheryl Edlebeck. She began her breast cancer journey in 2016 when she had a mammogram. Her results came back requiring ultrasound follow up. The ultrasound found an area which was biopsied, and ultimately came back as DCIS. Every 6 months she had to go through testing, and at 3.5 years in it changed to annual! Then, at 4.5 years in, Cheryl’s ultrasound detected a cyst, which was biopsied and came back DCIS and IDC grade 1. During her second battle, Cheryl decided to pursue things a bit differently and she is feeling much better than she did during her first battle. She she is truly honored to be a 2023 Warrior in Pink!

The Warriors in Pink hope that sharing their stories will not only encourage you to register to attend the West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk but that you will join them in fundraising for the Walk. Your fundraising is helping save lives just like theirs every day.

