Here’s our next world champion! 7-year-old Talaya Crawford lost her shoe at the beginning of a 200-meter track race. Most kids would either stop running or finish the race with only 1 shoe. But NOT Talaya. This little girl went back to get her shoe and put it back on. The amazing part…she WON her race! Here’s the race……it was posted on her father’s Instagram, who also happens to be professional boxer, Terence Bud Crawford. We love you Talaya!