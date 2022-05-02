Meet Pixy, The Selfie Drone

Snapchat is selling a new “selfie drone” called “Pixy” that pairs with your phone and takes photos and videos of you. It’s about the size of your hand and weighs less than four ounces. Unlike most drones, you don’t control it. It can do four different things: Hover in place . . . orbit around you . . . take a video as it flies away from you . . . or follow you around as you walk or run. They say it can do five to eight videos on a single charge. And when you’re done recording, you just hold your hand out, and it lands on it. You can order one at Pixy.com for $230 . . . or $250 if you want an extra battery and dual charger.