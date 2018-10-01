Meet Sunny 1079’s Teacher Of The Month! Miss Tofini from Del Prado Elementary in Boca Raton!

We’re so proud of all of our South Florida Teachers! We like to highlight as many as we can! Check out who we found this month!
My name is Christina Tofini and I teach Gifted Kindergarten at Del Prado Elementary in Boca Raton.
This is my 7th year teaching and I’m so blessed to have had taught such loving children!
I love my job and all the rewards it has to offer.
- How long have you been a teacher Miss Tofini?
- This is my 7th year teaching.
- Where do you teach right now and what subject?
- I teach at Del Prado Elementary and teach Gifted Kindergarten.
- What other schools and districts have you worked for?
- Hidden Oaks Elementary
- What would the students be surprised to find out about you?
- I’m getting married in November.
- How do you spend your summer breaks?
- I work at my Fiance’ surf camp, Waves Surf Academy as a lifeguard and surf instructor.
- What are your favorite books or movies? *For Students to read and for yourself
- I LOVE reading Mo Williams books and Dr. Seuss Books.
- If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?
- Be a stay at home mom :-).
- What are some traditions you have for the First Day of School?
- Scavenger hunt around the school-showing the students where everything is in a fun way!
- What makes a ‘good day’ at school?
- Everyone getting home safely and with smiles on their faces.
- How do you show your school spirit?
- I attend as many school functions I can and very involved. I also wear school shirts on Fridays.
- What accomplishment fills you with pride so far this year?
- I am the team leader for Kindergarten.
- Do you eat in the teachers lounge or in the cafeteria with the kids?
- My classroom 🙂
- How do you keep things fresh?
- My refrigerator?
- What inspires you?
- My colleagues and family.
- How does technology make teaching more simple or difficult?
- Simple, because of the great online resources.
- Are there any embarrassing teaching moments?
- Sometimes I mix up my words when I’m sleepy, but my kiddos help me!
- What’s the best/worst thing about being a teacher?
- The pay is the worst and the best is seeing the students learn and grow!
- If you could teach another subject, what would it be and why?
- 2nd grade because they are more independent.
- How do you make connections with students?
- I get to know each and every one of my students and build a relationship them. I show them I care and love them.
- How do you remember all of your students’ names?
- Because I say their name all day long lol.
- If you could take the students on a field trip to anywhere in the world, where would you take them?
- A country in need so they could see how other children live and to feel grateful for what they have.
- What kind of student were you?
- A teachers pet!
- Were you inspired by a certain teacher to become a teacher?
- Yes, my first grade teacher!
- If you were to be given a superlative when you were in school, what would it have been?
- Teachers pet!
- How do you remember year ONE in your teaching career?
- It was one of my best years yet!
- How do you want your students will remember you and your class?
- The most fun and loving teacher :-)!
- Is there a quote or saying that you live your life by?
- Live each day like it’s your last!
My experience:
*Kindergarten Team Leader.
*Five Star Coordinator for Del Prado.
*Voting SAC member.
*Literacy Committee Member
*Lifeguard Certified
*CPR Certified
*WSI (Water Safety Instructor- coming soon)
