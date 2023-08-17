Meet The Cheddar Whiz

Your 2023 Kids Mullet Champion has been announced. His name is Rory Ehrlich, and he’s 6-years old. He’s from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, near Philly. MulletChamp.com announced the Top 25 a while back. Then “Fox & Friends” featured the Top 3 yesterday, and announced the winner on live TV. They had a live feed of Rory and his mom . . . who got so excited, she teared up. She says Rory demanded a mullet when he got his hair cut last year, and he was the one who wanted to join the contest. There are also separate divisions for men, women, teens and seniors. They all help raise money for the charity Homes for Wounded Warriors, and have already raised over $175,000 this year. (The men’s and 55+ divisions are still open.) The grand prize for the kids division is $5,000. Rory says he plans to use that money to buy his sister an alpaca.