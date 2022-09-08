Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

After rumors and speculation, we now know the entire cast for season 31 of Dancing With The Stars.

The announcement was made today (Thursday) on Good Morning America.

From The Bachelorette Gabby Windey

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice

Movie star Selma Blair.

Country star Jessie James Decker

From RuPaul’s Drag Race Shangela

Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis

90210 star Trevor Donovan

Fitness model Joseph Baena

Comedian and host Wayne Brady

Singer Jordin Sparks

TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio and her mom Heidi

CODA actor Daniel Durant

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino

Charlie’s Angels Cheryl Ladd

Good Morning America’s Sam Champion

The new season debuts on Disney+ on September 19th.

Who are you looking forward to seeing? Do you plan to watch now that the series has been moved to Disney+?