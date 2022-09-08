After rumors and speculation, we now know the entire cast for season 31 of Dancing With The Stars.
The announcement was made today (Thursday) on Good Morning America.
From The Bachelorette Gabby Windey
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice
Movie star Selma Blair.
Country star Jessie James Decker
From RuPaul’s Drag Race Shangela
Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis
90210 star Trevor Donovan
Fitness model Joseph Baena
Comedian and host Wayne Brady
Singer Jordin Sparks
TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio and her mom Heidi
CODA actor Daniel Durant
Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino
Charlie’s Angels Cheryl Ladd
Good Morning America’s Sam Champion
The new season debuts on Disney+ on September 19th.
Who are you looking forward to seeing? Do you plan to watch now that the series has been moved to Disney+?
Beth
By Beth |
Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast
After rumors and speculation, we now know the entire cast for season 31 of Dancing With The Stars.