Meet The Dunkin Lovin’ Horse

Everybody has a morning coffee routine. Yours might start in the car, but not for David Bosselait and his horse, Jackson. The modern-day cowboy and his 8-year-old trusty steed make the trip into LaBelle once a week. It’s a long journey, even for this retired bull rider, about 12 miles there and back. These 2-have become regulars at the Dunkin’ drive-thru. Bosselait says the employees pat Jackson and they scratch him and then they hand him his plain donut hole. David gets a cup of joe and then they head home.