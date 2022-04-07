Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Meet The Dunkin Lovin’ Horse

Everybody has a morning coffee routine. Yours might start in the car, but not for David Bosselait and his horse, Jackson.   The modern-day cowboy and his 8-year-old trusty steed make the trip into LaBelle once a week.    It’s a long journey, even for this retired bull rider, about 12 miles there and back.  These 2-have become regulars at the Dunkin’ drive-thru.  Bosselait says the employees pat Jackson and they scratch him and then they  hand him his plain donut hole.  David gets a cup of joe and then they head home.