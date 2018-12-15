Meet the New Acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney

Out with the old and in with the new White House Chief of staff, albeit “Acting.”

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney will become the acting White House chief of staff and replace John Kelly when he departs the White House at the end of the year.

Mulvaney becomes the third person to take on Trump’s White House in two years.

Trump added that Kelly, a former four-star Marine Corps general, “served our Country with distinction,” and that Mulvaney “has done an outstanding job” within his administration.

“I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

A senior White House official told reporters Mulvaney’s interim role would have “no time limit.”

“He’s the acting chief of staff, which means he’s the chief of staff,” the official said. “He got picked because the president liked him they get along.”

The official added that Mulvaney’s experience in Congress and his “fiscally responsible” views were also an important factor in the decision with a potential government shutdown looming at the end of the month.

Mulvaney, a former Republican representative of South Carolina, took on numerous roles in the Trump administration and is widely seen as a fiscal conservative willing to cut federal spending.

Trump’s decision comes after weeks of speculation of who would replace the outgoing chief of staff, who was long rumored to be departing following reports of a rift with other White House officials. Kelly replaced former chief of staff Reince Priebus in June 2017.