Meet The New Electric Mustang SUV

Ford’s new electric SUV is set to ship late next year. Ford is planning to have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E electric SUV on the market by the end of next year. The new vehicle was revealed last night in California ahead of this week’s Los Angeles Auto Show. The Mach-E will have a range of at least 300 miles and have the option to be either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. Customers can reserve one for a 500-dollar deposit now through Ford’s Mustang Mach-E reservation website. The base version starts at just under $44-thousand with a range of around 230 miles.