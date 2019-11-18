Meet The New Electric Mustang SUV

Ford’s new electric SUV is set to ship late next year.    Ford is planning to have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E electric SUV on the market by the end of next year.  The new vehicle was revealed last night in California ahead of this week’s Los Angeles Auto Show.  The Mach-E will have a range of at least 300 miles and have the option to be either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.  Customers can reserve one for a 500-dollar deposit now through Ford’s Mustang Mach-E reservation website.  The base version starts at just under $44-thousand  with a range of around 230 miles.

