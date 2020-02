After 3-days of canine competition, the top dog has been crowned at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The Golden Retriever may have been the crowd favorite, but a Pennsylvania poodle won the whole kit and caboodle. Siba took home ‘best in show’ at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show last night. She beat out more than 2600 other entrants…She’s the 5th poodle ever to win and the first place title since 1991.