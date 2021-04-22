Meet The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

The world’s largest cruise ship is ready to book its first passengers. Royal Caribbean opened reservations this week. Wonder of the Seas is still being built in France but when it’s finished, it’ll have 18 decks and more than 28-hundred rooms. It’ll also set a record capacity of nearly 7-thousand passengers. The ship was supposed to debut this year, but that was pushed back due to the pandemic. It’ll now set sail from Shanghai and Hong Kong next March with four-to-nine night voyages. Would you sail on a ship this big?