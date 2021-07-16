Meet The Youngest Person To Head To Space

Someone who paid $28-million to take a space ride with Jeff Bezos has bailed out at the last minute. The anonymous bidder was supposed to join the former Amazon CEO and two other people for an 11-minute trip next week on the billionaire’s Blue Origin rocket. Blue Origin, says the anonymous bidder had to bow out because of “scheduling conflicts.” Taking the bidder’s place will be an 18-year-old high school grad from the Netherlands, Oliver Daemen, who will be the youngest person ever to fly into space. Daemen will be making history as the youngest person to space. Daemen will be working on his education in physics and innovation management this fall at a Netherlands’ University. The rocket will blast off Tuesday from the Blue Origin launch site in West Texas.