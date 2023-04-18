Meet The Zookeeper Who Saved A Panda

A zookeeper is going viral after saving a panda’s life . . . by doing the Heimlich Maneuver. It happened Saturday at a panda sanctuary in central China. The panda’s name is Qingqing (pronounced Ching-Ching). He’s 8-years old. They gave him some carrots as a treat, and he choked on one. So the breeder slapped him on the back a few times. When back slaps didn’t work, he lifted the panda up and did the Heimlich over and over . . . which is hard enough on a person, let alone a BEAR. A few reports say the panda weighs almost 500 pounds, but that seems wrong. Full-grown pandas usually top out at around 300. Regardless, he did the Heimlich on a bear… In the comments, someone suggested cutting up the carrots into smaller pieces next time.