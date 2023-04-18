Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Meet The Zookeeper Who Saved A Panda

A zookeeper is going viral after saving a panda’s life . . . by doing the Heimlich Maneuver.   It happened Saturday at a panda sanctuary in central China.  The panda’s name is Qingqing (pronounced Ching-Ching).  He’s 8-years old.   They gave him some carrots as a treat, and he choked on one.  So the breeder slapped him on the back a few times.   When back slaps didn’t work, he lifted the panda up and did the Heimlich over and over . . . which is hard enough on a person, let alone a BEAR.  A few reports say the panda weighs almost 500 pounds, but that seems wrong.  Full-grown pandas usually top out at around 300.  Regardless, he did the Heimlich on a bear…  In the comments, someone suggested cutting up the carrots into smaller pieces next time.