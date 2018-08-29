Meet Your Newest “The View” Co-Host!

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Abby Huntsman attends a special edition of SiriusXM's No Labels Radio, airing on SiriusXM POTUS at SiriusXM Studios on May 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

It’s Abby Huntsman from Fox News! She co-hosted the weekend edition of morning show Fox & Friends, is joining the cast of the ABC morning show The View debuting on September 15th.

Abby will be duking it out with the other ladies in the chair that was vacated by Sara Haines, who is going to co-host the new “extra hour” of Good Morning America with Michael Strahan. I LOVE Sara Haines, so I really can’t wait til that show starts!

Do you watch The View? I used to, but got tired of the arguing and President Trump bashing. It got OLD and TIRED after weeks of the same thiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiing!!!

**That being said – when my Mom were in NYC last year, we went and saw The View live and it was a GREAT show with no arguing and it was really fun!!**