Meet Zeus, The World’s Tallest Dog

They say everything’s bigger in Texas – including the dogs, apparently.

A Bedford, TX Great Dane named Zeus has been officially declared the World’s Tallest Dog, standing at over 3 feet, 5 inches tall.

His owner, Brittany Davis, has raised Zeus since he was an 8-week-old pup – and says it never occurred to her that Zeus might be a record-breaker until a family member suggested she reach out to Guinness World Records.

