MEGA MAYHEM, Dueling Water Coaster Coming to Rapids Waterpark in 2023

Rapids Waterpark, South Florida’s largest water park, today announced the new ride coming in 2023 – MEGA MAYHEM, Dueling Water Coaster.

The new attraction is designed and manufactured by ProSlide Technology Inc. and is their Dueling PIPELine Blast/Flying SAUCER20 model.

Mega Mayhem will be the first dueling water coaster ride in the state of Florida and 1 of 6 installed in the world. It will stand 54 feet tall and race 837 feet long per lane.

This exhilarating one-of-a-kind racing dueling water coaster features two side-by-side flumes where riders speed down twists and high-banked turns as they are propelled uphill by a unique blast jet propulsion technology. Thrill seekers will compete to reach the finishing plunge first while experiencing drop and dive sensations along the way. Riders can see other racers speeding down the slide through open low-separator walls at max speed of up to 22 mph.

“We are taking fun to a whole new level,” stated Bryan Megrath, General Manager of Rapids Waterpark. “The Rapids’ is excited to add this multi-million dollar ride to our park experience and continue bringing the biggest thrills to South Florida. We appreciate the tremendous support we have enjoyed from guests all over South Florida and are pleased to be able to add this world class attraction.”

Rapids Waterpark’s 2023 Season Passes are currently on sale September 1st through September 5th for $99.95 and include the rest of 2022 for free. Passes include unlimited admission, free parking, a free friend ticket, free souvenir cup, plus discounts on food, beverage, retail, cabanas and more! Passes can be purchased at www.RapidsWaterpark.com with a 5-month payment plan option.

Rapids Waterpark is South Florida’s premier water park featuring over 35-acres of fun and over 40 slides and attractions. The park features a ¼ mile lazy river, 25,000 square foot wave pool, FlowRider surf simulator, kids’ structure with tipping bucket, body slides, mat racer, tube slides and raft rides for the whole family. Rapids Waterpark has been voted USA TODAY 10Best Outdoor Water Park. The park is located at 6566 North Military Trail, Riviera Beach, FL 33407.