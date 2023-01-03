Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $785 Million

No winner for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing means the jackpot has gotten even bigger!
The jackpot total is around $785 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.
There have been 22 straight drawings without a winner.
Tuesday’s drawing will be the biggest since the $2.04 billion drawing back in November.
How often do you play the lottery? What would you do with $785 million?
Beth
By Beth |
