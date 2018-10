Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth a mind-numbing $1 Billion dollars….with a “B”.

#BREAKING Mega Millions jackpot raised to $1 BILLION for tonight’s drawing! pic.twitter.com/YYBfDjReas — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) October 19, 2018

Lottery officials announced the increase today, saying it’s the largest jackpot in the game’s history. It’s also the second biggest in U.S. history.

A $1.5 billion dollar Powerball jackpot was split among three winners in January, 2016.