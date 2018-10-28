Meghan Markle Moved To Tears – Of Laughter – While Watching Singing Performance

NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - OCTOBER 26: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

What I so so so so so so love about this video, is knowing the feeling she has of laughing so hard to tears! One of the best feelings ever! Her smile is just so cute and she is so darn lucky to be having the time of her life with her Prince and doing good throughout the world!

I honestly can’t NOT laugh when I watch her having such a good time!

Watch the video here! It’s hilarious!