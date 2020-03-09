Meghan McCain Threatens Coworkers Over Hand Sanitizer

Really Meghan…you’re going to have someone fired because they took your hand sanitizer….get a grip. I realize it’s in high demand.  Yesterday I went to Staples on Northlake and they have a sign right on the door before you walk in – NO HAND SANITIZER AVAILABLE.  I was getting something else….so I still went in. **I bought file folders with the little metal things to hang them, if you’re curious**

We all share our hand sanitizers here at the radio station.  How about where you work?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Seen backstage @theviewabc 😂 #coronavirus #contagion 🦠 🦠🦠🦠🦠

A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on

