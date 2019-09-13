Meghan Trainor embraces her “Genetics” on confident new track

Epic Records

Epic RecordsMeghan Trainor is back with a boost of confidence. The singer, known for her empowering anthems, has released another one: “Genetics.”

On the unapologetic dance track, Meghan sings about flaunting the body she's been blessed with thanks to genetics.

“How you get that bod?/Is it from God?/Did you work real hard?/G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S,” she sings.

The song is featured in the new Netflix film Tall Girl, which is out today.

In addition to the new track, Meghan has also released four remixes of her current song with Kaskade, “With You.”

