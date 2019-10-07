Meghan Trainor goes with the flow amidst a sea of people in new "Wave" video

Epic Records

Meghan Trainor sings amidst a sea of people in the new video for her song "Wave," featuring Mike Sabath.

The visual begins with Meghan in the middle of a dancing crowd, with everyone dressed in a neutral color palette. When the chorus kicks in, we see Meghan standing atop a swaying cluster of dancers. For Mike’s verse, he crowd surfs as he sings.

Meghan previously said the song was in the works for three years, but called it one of her favorite songs she’s ever done.

“I’ve never worked harder on a song,” she said in a statement when the song was released last month. “Mike Sabath’s production and verse took it to a whole new level.”

She added, “I know my fans have been waiting a long time for this one, and they deserve the best. I’m happy they stuck with me. I hope they love it!”

