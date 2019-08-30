Meghan Trainor named inaugural Inspire Change advocate for 2019 NFL season

Courtesy of NFL

Meghan Trainor has been tapped by the NFL to help kick off its new social activism campaign, Inspire Change.

As part of the initiative, Meghan is set to perform at a free concert in Chicago's Grant Park on September 5 during the NFL's Kickoff Experience -- the first live music event under the NFL's new partnership with Roc Nation and JAY-Z. Rappers Meek Mill and Rapsody will also be performing.

Following the gig, the Chicago Bears’ season-opening game against the Green Bay Packers will screen live in Grant Park for concertgoers.

The Kickoff Experience will also mark the launch of the NFL's Inspire Change apparel and Songs of the Season. The apparel, designed by artists, will be available later this year. The proceeds will support "organizations committed to the education, economic empowerment, police and community relations and criminal justice reform," the NFL and Roc Nation said in a statement.

Songs of the Season integrates new music by both superstars and emerging artists into NFL promotions each month throughout the football season. The songs will debut during games, and will be released digitally at the same time. Proceeds from those songs will also benefit Inspire Change.

