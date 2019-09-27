Meghan Trainor releases new track 'Wave'; joins UK's 'The Voice'

Epic Records

Epic RecordsAfter teasing it last month, calling it one of her favorites she’s ever written, Meghan Trainor has released her new track “Wave.”

The song, featuring singer/producer Mike Sabath, starts off like a ballad before flowing into a percussive, reggae beat, as Meghan rides the ups and downs of love.

“Just take me like a wave/Pull me back and forth/Crash into my arms/Tell me I am yours,” she sings.

“This song has been in the works for three years, and I’m so excited to finally release it! I’ve never worked harder on a song,” Meghan says in a statement. “Mike Sabath’s production and verse took it to a whole new level.”

She adds, “I know my fans have been waiting a long time for this one, and they deserve the best. I’m happy they stuck with me. I hope they love it!”

The “Wave” music video is set to premiere on October 7.

Meghan’s new album, Treat Myself, still doesn’t have a release date but she’s been keeping busy as of late. She released the song “Genetics” as part of the soundtrack for the Netflix movie Tall Girl and covered the Friends theme song, “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, for the show’s 25th anniversary.

Meanwhile, it was also just announced that Meghan will be joining the coaching panel on the U.K.’s version of The Voice this season. She'll join Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am, legendary Welsh vocalist Tom Jones and British pop star Olly Murs on the panel.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



