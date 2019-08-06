Meghan Trainor reveals the problem with her new album: "I was only writing love songs"

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Disney Channel/Image Group LAMeghan Trainor has realized that there's a downside to her blissfully happy marriage to Daryl Sabara: She was writing too many love songs.

The singer tells U.K.’s Metro she had an excess of romantic music for her upcoming album, which may be part of the reason why it’s been delayed.

“I think that was the only problem with writing the album...I was only writing love songs,” Meghan says. “I put out an EP [Love Train] on Valentine’s Day, [to] put out some extra love songs.”

She’s since started writing songs about more than just her husband: Meghan says her more recent material is exploring feelings of being “underrated.”

“I wrote a song saying I’m underrated and I feel like more women should sing that,” she says. “I’m back in my sassy, confident world lately and it’s been really fun.”

The album, which was initially supposed to come out last year, is now projected for an early 2020 release. In the meantime, you can hear her song “Run Like the River” on the Playmobil: The Movie soundtrack. She also voices a character in the film, which comes out August 30.

