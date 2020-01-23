Meghan Trainor reveals 'Treat Myself' track list

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Disney Channel/Image Group LAThe long wait for Meghan Trainor’s third studio album, Treat Myself, is almost over.

The singer first teased the track list for the album earlier this week with emojis in place of the song titles. Now, she’s released all the titles except one -- the second song on the album, which she represented with the handshake emoji.

The track list reveals features by The Pussycat Dolls and AJ Mitchell. The recently-reunited Pussycat Dolls join Meghan on a new version of song, “Genetics,” which she first released last September. AJ duets with her on a track called “After You.” The album also includes the lead single, “Waves,” featuring Mike Sabath.

The 15-track Treat Myself comes out January 31.

