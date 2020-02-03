Meghan Trainor & Shania Twain are Going Red for Women at annual Red Dress Collection fashion show

Hanna HillierMeghan Trainor and Shania Twain will be seeing red this week, as they perform at the annual Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York City.

The event is hosted by the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign, which raises awareness of heart disease in women, and unites women in the fight to end heart disease and stroke.

Meghan will open the show with a two-song performance, while Shania will close the show by singing four of her greatest hits. In between, celebrities like Paris Hilton, Robin Givens, Sarah Chalke, Sunny Hostin, Constance Zimmer, Gretchen Carlson, Heather Graham, Jeri Ryan and Marin Hinkle will walk the runway while modeling red dresses. Tamron Hall will host the proceedings.

The event will take place this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. If you can't make it to New York City, you can watch it on Facebook LIVE via the Go Red for Women Facebook page.

