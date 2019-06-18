Mel B is "upset" Victoria Beckham didn't come to support Spice Girls tour

Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesVictoria “Posh Spice” Beckham decided not to join the Spice Girls on stage for their U.K. reunion shows -- but she didn’t come out to see the group perform, either.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Mel B, aka Scary Spice, says she was disappointed Victoria didn’t attend any of the shows in support of her group mates.

"I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting," she says. "I'm sure she has her reasons for not. I've already said, 'Yeah, I was upset,' I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what."

She clarified that there is no rift between them. "We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever,” she says. “But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way."

When asked if superfan Adele could join the group as the next Posh, Mel B said, "Adele is Adele and there's only one Posh, come on!"

According to Victoria’s Instagram, she and husband David were away at a wedding in Spain on Saturday – the day of the Spice Girls’ final show in London. Ahead of the first show in Dublin, Ireland last month, Victoria had written on Instagram, “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!”

