Mel Gibson Addresses Possible Return To The Mad Max Franchise

Mel Gibson recently shared more on a possible return to his classic Mad Max franchise, which might not come into fruition.

Gibson said, “I’ve spoken to George [Miller], and at one point I was going to be involved, but I’m a bit old for that now,” which has many fans disappointed.

Reportedly, Tom Hardy has been enlisted to join three more Mad Max sequels, but nothing will be confirmed until the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

