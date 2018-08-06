Melania Trump praises LeBron James following Twitter feud
Melania Trump  issued a statement praising LeBron James for his philanthropic efforts after a day after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about the NBA star via Twitter.

The first lady’s statement comes less than a week after James sat down with CNN’s Don Lemon to discuss his charity’s latest project, the I Promise school in Ohio.

The conversation soon veered over to the NBA star’s opinion of the political climate and more specifically the NBA star’s feelings about Donald Trump.

In addition to praising LeBron James’ latest project the first lady also offered to visit the Ohio-based school.

