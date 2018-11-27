Melania Trump Unveils Christmas at the White House

It’s official! Christmas has taken over the White House. Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 Christmas decorations in a short video Monday.

While some applauded the decorative scheme others couldn’t help but compare it to the popular Netflix horror series The Handsmaid Tale.

lol she did i it again

Melania Trump’s idea of Christmas decor looks like Tim Burton/David Lynch nightmare pic.twitter.com/rkcEcqcV3H — Matt Murray (@ThatMattMurray) November 26, 2018

The new White House Christmas decorations video is here, and this time Melania’s installed a whole hallway full of… (checks notes)… blood trees? pic.twitter.com/UjOxnnqa7x — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) November 26, 2018

How do you feel about the decorations?