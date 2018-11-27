Melania Trump Unveils Christmas at the White House

It’s official! Christmas has taken over the White House. Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 Christmas decorations in a short video Monday.

While some applauded the decorative scheme others couldn’t help but compare it to the popular Netflix horror series The Handsmaid Tale.

How do you feel about the decorations?

