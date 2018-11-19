Melanie Braunstein: Disney Marketing Strategy Manager Melanie Braunstein has been with The Walt Disney Company for 13 years. She is responsible for resorts marketing strategy for pass holder and Florida Resident resort offers and resorts benefits. https://www.sunny1079.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/wftlam-1376.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Joe Glasgow: Manager Of Disney Worlds Annual Pass Program We Want To Send You To Disney For A Year We Call This “Ice Escapades!” What Will Be The First Christmas Song We Play? The Perfect Holiday Gift!!! IS There A Shelton-Stefani Baby In The Works?