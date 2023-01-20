Melissa Etheridge, Brian Wilson & more pay tribute to David Crosby

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The music world is mourning the loss another rock legend with the death of David Crosby Thursday at the age of 81, and many took to social media to pay tribute to the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

Melissa Etheridge, who had two children with ex-Julie Cypher thanks to Crosby’s sperm donation, shared a picture with Crosby, writing “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” adding, “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure.”

The Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson also remembered Crosby, noting, “I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby,” adding, “David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words.”

And Carole King also paid tribute, sharing, “My old friend David is gone, but he left us with his words, his music and his beautiful voice,” adding, “My deepest condolences to Jan, Django and everyone who loved David Crosby.”

Other tributes include:

Roseanne Cash – “I can’t begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I’m grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he’s gone.”

E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt – “RIP David Crosby. As a member of The Byrds, 1 of the historically essential Artists that created the Artform of Rock. The Byrds, Bob Dylan, Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Who, Beach Boys & Yardbirds, showed future generations like us what was possible. We owe him, and them, everything.”

Marianne Faithfull – “‘I don’t like greed, I don’t like ignorance. I really don’t like anger. But I love love.’ – @thedavidcrosby. Rest in peace to the brilliant David Crosby. He will be greatly missed.”

Tom Petty’s official Twitter account – “Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero. He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and love to his family, bandmates and fans.”

The Doors – “The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique…”

Sebastian Bach – “As much as I loved his music I loved his thoughts on Twitter as well. Rest In Peace David Crosby ✌️ thank you for the lifetime of inspiration.”

Jason Isbell, who performed with Crosby on Red Rocks in 2019 – “Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot.”

Hanson – “We are so sad to hear of the passing of the legendary David Crosby, a man of unbelievable talent. As a small tribute, here’s our cover of CSNY’s ‘Teach Your Children’. Rest in Peace, David.”

Michael Des Barres – “David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP.”

