Melissa Etheridge doing one-hour concert special 'From My Home to Yours'

Melissa will live stream a one-hour concert special called From My Home to Yours this Wednesday at 8 p.m ET, on MelissaEtheridgeLive.com. The special will include Melissa playing fan favorites, hits and tracks from her most recent album, The Medicine Show.

If you can't catch it live, the concert will also be available on demand at the same online location.

Melissa has been performing from home on Facebook Live daily from almost the very beginning of the pandemic. You can catch a new performance on her Facebook page every night this week starting at 6 p.m. ET.

