Melissa Etheridge reveals that her son Beckett died from opioid addiction

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty ImagesHours after confirming the tragic passing of her 21-year-old son Beckett, Melissa Etheridge broke her silence about his cause of death.

In a heartbreaking letter to fans, the "Come to My Window" singer revealed on Wednesday that her son died from an opioid addiction.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she announced. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today."

"He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken," the 58-year-old continued. "I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

While Etheridge details the pain and suffering she's enduring over the loss of her young son, she has found some solace in his passing. "We struggle with what else we could have done to save him," she furthered. "In the end we know he is out of the pain now."

She assured fans that she will continue serving as a voice of comfort for them by promising, "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Every day while in quarantine, Melissa had put on a Concerts From Home show. Understandably, the series has been put on hold as she deals with her sudden loss.

She shared Beckett with former spouse Julie Cypher, who is also the biological mother of their eldest daughter Bailey. Both children were conceived via artificial insemination.

David Crosby, Beckett's biological father, has yet to issue a statement about Beckett's death, but confirmed to a fan he did play an active role in his son's life by saying it's "not true" that he was just a sperm donor.

