Melissa Etheridge schedules two-hour online benefit concert October 11

Lauren Dukoff

Melissa Etheridge established The Etheridge Foundation in June. Now, she’s scheduled her first-ever benefit concert for the charity.

The Foundation was established to raise funds for research into the causes and effects of opioid addiction, which led to her son Beckett‘s death earlier this year. The two-hour benefit show will take place October 11 at 6 pm ET on Melissa’s live streaming channel, Etheridge TV. Tickets cost $20.

“I wanted to walk the walk of what’s next which, for me, is helping,” says Melissa in a statement, noting that she wants to raise money to see “we can do with this disease that takes so many young people.”

“This is something I want to bring a light to, to move forward and to bring more understanding and more healing,” she adds. “I hope you’ll join me on October 11.”

Specifically, Melissa wants to fund research into new ways of treating addiction, new solutions for those suffering from its effects, and new ways of understanding and treating any underlying mental health issues. You can buy tickets to the show via Etheridge TV now.

And if you want more Melissa, she goes live five days a week on Etheridge TV starting at 6pm ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.