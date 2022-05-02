Melissa Etheridge to kick off solo residency in New York City

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge is bringing a special live experience to New York City in the coming weeks.

She’ll present what she’s calling a “solo residency,” Melissa Etheridge: One Woman Band, to City Winery New York on May 31, June 2 and June 3. The shows will feature Melissa giving an up-close and personal look on how she wrote her songs, playing each component in real time.

The set list will include Melissa playing her hits, fan favorites, and songs from her most recent album, One Way Out. According to her website, she also plans to perform this “residency” show at City Winery Boston from June 5 to June 9. Tickets are on sale now.

As previously reported, Melissa is also hosting a destination festival in Mexico called Etheridge Island over Labor Day Weekend.

