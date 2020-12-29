Melissa Etheridge to receive Music for Life award from National Association of Music Merchants

Credit: Lauren Dukoff

Melissa Etheridge will be presented with a special honor next year by NAMM, the National Association of Music Merchants.

Each year, NAMM holds a huge event called The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, featuring artists and musical instrument manufacturers, but due to COVID-19, it’s been replaced by a virtual event called Believe in Music Week. Melissa will receive the Music for Life award on January 22, the same day she takes part in an interview about “reinvention in the time of COVID.”

The Music for Life Award recognizes “individuals or organizations for their musical accomplishments and inspiring more music makers.” Past recipients include Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, and Jason Mraz.

According to NAMM’s president and CEO, Melissa is being recognized this year for finding “new and creative ways to connect and encourage others when it was needed the most.” She did that via her new subscription-based streaming platform, EtheridgeTV.com, which launched in June. She does performances five days a week on the site.

Garth Brooks is also receiving the same award. This year, the country superstar connected with fans via online chats and performances, several CBS TV specials, and a drive-in concert film.

By Andrea Dresdale

