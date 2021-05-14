Melissa Etheridge to release ‘One Way Out,’ album of archival songs

BMG

Turns out Melissa Etheridge‘s decision to name her upcoming livestream One Way Out…Of the Garage isn’t just because it’s cute. One Way Out is also the name of her new album, due out this September.

Well, “new” isn’t exactly the right name for it. It’s a collection of songs that Melissa wrote in the late ’80s and early ’90s that never made it on to any album. Some of the songs were written before she came out, so she wasn’t comfortable making them public at the time.

After finding the songs years ago, Melissa re-recorded them with her original band in 2013 for a box set project that never materialized. But when she came across them again last year, she decided to simply release them as a nine-track album.

The title track, “One Way Out,” is coming out May 25, while the entire project will arrive September 17. Two of the songs are live versions recorded at the Roxy in Los Angeles in 2002.

Melissa will sing “One Way Out” during the One Way Out…Of the Garage livestream, which takes place on May 29, her 60th birthday, at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Visit MelissaEtheridge.com to find out how to get tickets to either attend in person or view the livestream.

Here’s the track list for One Way Out:

“One Way Out”

“As Cool as You Try”

“I’m No Angel Myself”

“For the Last Time”

“Save Myself”

“That Would Be Me”

“Wild Wild Wild”

“You Have No Idea” (Live)*

“Life Goes On” (Live)*

* = Recorded at the Roxy in Los Angeles in 2002.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.