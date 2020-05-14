Melissa Etheridge's fan cruise postponed until November 2021

Courtesy Sixthman

Courtesy SixthmanIt was inevitable, but now it's official: Melissa Etheridge's fan cruise, scheduled for October 20, is being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixthman, the company that produces many themed music cruises and destination festivals, has announced that the cruise -- Melissa's fourth fan sailing -- will now move to November of 2021, with new dates to be announced soon.

Invitations have been extended for the acts who were booked to join Melissa to come onboard next year. Those acts included Shawn Colvin, comedian Tig Notaro, and alt-pop duo Tegan and Sara.

Earlier this year, Melissa told ABC Audio that even though it "took a long time for me to really get on board with" the idea of a cruise, she eventually realized that "there's nothing cheesy or corny about" the event.

"I have learned so much about connecting with the cruisers and just being aware that this is their vacation, this is when they're taking their vacation time to spend it with me," she added. "I don't hole up [in my cabin]; I'm working all day long."



All guests who are booked on the cruise who want to keep their reservation will be able to transfer it to the 2021 dates. If the new dates don't work for you, you can cancel and receive credit for a future festival or cruise, or any Norwegian Cruise Line sailing. If you cancel now through August 31, you'll receive a full refund. All the details are available at Sixthman.net.

Of course, even without the COVID-19 pandemic, other events may have kept the cruise from taking place this year. It was just yesterday that Melissa shared the heartbreaking news that her son Beckett, 21, had died following a struggle with opioid addiction.

