Melissa Etheridge's Medicine Show coming back this spring

Melissa Etheridge is taking her show on the road again: The Medicine Show, to be specific.



The Grammy-winning star has announced a spring tour in continuing support of her latest album The Medicine Show, which came out this past April.

"I received such a great response and warm welcome when I toured around the album's release, I knew I wanted to take The Medicine Show back on the road," Melissa says in a statement. "This time around I plan on hitting some new cities. It's time again to lift up, to inspire and be inspired."

The tour gets underway March 26 in Waukegan, IL and is scheduled to wrap up May 1 in Clearwater, FL, but additional dates will be announced soon. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available, which include photo ops, exclusive merchandise and more. Visit MelissaEtheridge.com for tickets and information.

In other Melissa news, her fourth fan cruise is scheduled to set sail October 20, 2020. It'll leave from Miami on the Norwegian Pearl and visit Key West, Ochos Rios and Great Stirrup Cay. Among the artists joining Melissa on board are Tegan and Sara, Shawn Colvin and comedian Tig Notaro.

Here are the tour dates:

3/26 -- Waukegan, IL, The Genesee Theatre

3/27 -- Nashville, IN, Brown County Music Center

3/28 -- New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino

3/31 -- Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center

4/1 -- Tarrytown, NY, Tarrytown Music Hall

4/3 -- New London, CT, Garde Arts Center

4/4 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Ocean Resort Casino

4/5 -- Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center

4/7 -- Huntington, NY, The Paramount

4/9 -- Portland, ME, State Theatre

4/10 -- Lincoln, RI, Twin River Casino

4/11 -- Boston, MA, Emerson Colonial Theatre

4/13 -- Albany, NY, The Egg Center for the Performing Arts

4/14 -- Portsmouth, NH, The Music Hall

4/15 -- Torrington, CT, Warner Theatre Main Stage

4/17 -- Orillia, ON, Casino Rama

4/18 -- Geneva, NY, Smith Opera House

4/19 -- Verona, NY, Turning Stone Resort Casino

4/21 -- Staten Island, NY, St. George Theatre

4/23 -- Asbury Park, NJ, Paramount Theatre

4/24 -- Charles Town, WV, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

4/27 -- Rocky Mount, VA, Harvester Performance Center

4/28 -- Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

4/30 -- Orange Park, FL, Thrasher-Horne Center

5/1 -- Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

