Melissa Joan Hart & Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Reunite to Give the New Generation Some Advice

Melissa Joan Hart and the cast of the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch gave some advice the new cast of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The new version of the beloved sitcom takes a darker turn and will be featured on Netflix.

In a promo to welcome the new cast, Hart gives advice “from one Sabrina to another,” “if you’re ever given a choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starts on Netflix on October 26th.

Do you think reboots of the 90s and 2000s T.V. shows and movies are making a comeback too soon?

