Melissa McCarthy Is 2023 People’s Beautiful Issue Cover Star

Melissa McCarthy is this year’s cover star for People‘s “Beautiful Issue.”

She says she is “incredibly flattered” over the honor.

“I thought the younger version of myself or everybody out there who isn’t the youngest or whatever… I felt like it was saying something really lovely to my younger self, to my 20-year-old self, And maybe to other people, too.”

Melissa credits her husband and producing partner, actor Ben Falcone for helping her finally feel comfortable in her own skin saying, “Because he’s so constantly loving and kind. And funny and the weirdest human I know, to be honest, and somewhere in my 30s, I was like ‘I’m okay with who I am.”

