Mellencamp And Meg Are Engaged

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are engaged. Meg announced it on Instagram. Meg is 56, John is 67. They dated from 2010 to 2014, then broke up. John ended up with Christie Brinkley , but then they split up in 2017 and John and Meg got back together. This will be Meg’s second marriage. She was married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. They split after her affair with Russell Crowe went public. Meg and Dennis have a 26-year-old son, and Meg adopted a baby girl from China in 2006. John has 5-kids from 3-previous marriages.