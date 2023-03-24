Mellencamp Sings With Grandkids

Video of John Mellencamp singing with his family is making the rounds.

The singer brought three of his grandkids onstage with him at a recent show in Los Angeles.

Two-year-old Dove, six-year-old Cruz, and nine-year-old Slate all helped the rocker perform his 1982 hit “Jack & Diane,” with Mellencamp telling the crowd, “I have a surprise, I have grandchildren who are dying to help me sing this song.”

