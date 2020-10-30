Members of Bon Jovi, GN'R, Quiet Riot & more taking part in pay-per-view fundraising event today

Courtesy of MeetHook.live

A variety of well-known rock artists, including Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres and ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, will take part in a virtual fundraising event for New Jersey’s Monmouth Museum organized by lauded rock photographer Mark Weiss that will stream live today at 6 p.m. ET at MeetHook.live/Rock.

The pay-per-view event, which costs $10, will feature a virtual tour of the “Mark Weiss: The Decade That Rocked” exhibition currently being hosted by the museum, as well as interviews with Torres, Adler, Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider, Ratt‘s Stephen Pearcy, Zakk Wylde, Skid Row‘s Dave “The Snake” Sabo, former Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo, Great White‘s Jack Russell and many more.

In addition, the online bash will feature the screening of a rare 1987 video of late Quiet Riot frontman Kevin DuBrow, ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and Wylde performing the Quiet Riot hit “Bang Your Head” at Weiss’ wedding in Red Bank, New Jersey. DuBrow, who died in 2007, would have celebrated his 65th birthday on Thursday, October 29.

Viewers of the pay-per-view event also will have the opportunity to win an 11-by-14-inch photo of Alice Cooper taken in 1987 by Weiss and signed by the shock rocker and Mark.

You can check out a promo video for the event featuring Weiss walking around his exhibit dressed as Cooper, as well as clips of Snider and Wylde, at The Decade That Rock’s YouTube channel.

