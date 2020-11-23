Members of Earth, Wind & Fire, B-52s, GN'R taking part in star-studded virtual benefit concert this Tuesday

Courtesy of Let Me Help, Inc.

Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Verdine White, The B-52s‘ Fred Schneider and Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash are among the many stars who will take part in a virtual fundraising event streaming at SoHoJohnny.com this Tuesday, November 24, at 7 p.m. ET.

The celebrity benefit concert is being presented in conjunction with the Let Me Help Foundation and the #IAmNoJoke anti-bullying campaign, in partnership with Meals on Wheels and the Creative Visions Foundations. Funds raised will be used to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, bullying and prostate cancer, and other causes.

The show will feature live performances and inspirational messages from stars including the aforementioned White, Schneider and Slash, as well as The Moody Blues‘ John Lodge, ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, Sister Sledge‘s Kim Sledge, Martha Davis of The Motels, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Suzy Quatro, Sha Na Na, Julian Lennon, Ten Years After, Suzy Quatro, Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeff Goldblum, Cedric the Entertainer, Jane Lynch, Charlie Sheen and many others.

The event is scheduled to air until 1 a.m. ET on November 25. To donate finds directly to the Let Me Help Foundation, visit LetMeHelpInc.org.

By Matt Friedlander

